Westbrook puts halt on medical marijuana dispensaries

Westbrook has new rules for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Monday night, in a special meeting, the city council approved a moratorium on new dispensaries opening up in the city.

Westbrook leaders say a number of people are complaining to them about the smell of pot from dispensaries they live near.

The city already has a moratorium on recreational marijuana stores and social clubs.

That was extended this spring.

Westbrook leaders want to set standards for new dispensaries because there's been a surge in medical marijuana businesses in the city and state.

“We're doing it now,” said Brenda Rielly, President of Westbrook’s city council. “Other communities went through the same process and are doing it now as well.”

The moratorium will last for six months.

Dispensaries already operating will not be affected by the moratorium but will not be allowed to expand until its lifted.

