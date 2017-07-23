Westbrook police and others shave their heads for a cause

(Photo: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald)

WESTBROOK, Maine (PRESS HERALD) — Life became a lot less hairy Saturday for some Maine public safety workers.

More than 20 police officers and other emergency workers and family members from across Maine volunteered to go bald at the Westbrook Police Department’s “Brave the Shave” event at Riverbank Park to raise money for childhood cancer research. Even Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts sacrificed her mane for a bald pate. Before she went under the razor Roberts said she was apprehensive but she knew she had to do it.

“What kind of leader am I if I am not willing to be uncomfortable for a few months?” said Roberts, anticipating an itchy head as her hair grows back.

