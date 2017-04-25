Westbrook brothers indicted for alleged welfare fraud at Portland market

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two brothers from Westbrook were indicted in federal court Tuesday, accused of operating massive welfare fraud at a grocery market in Portland.

Federal agents raided Ahram Halal Market last year after being tipped off of unusually high sales at the market coming from SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps.

That was detailed in a 52-page affidavit released last October.

An acting U.S. attorney announced Tuesday that 40-year-old Ali Ratib Daham and 21-year-old Abdulkareem Daham have been charged with conspiracy to defraud and to commit offenses against the United States.

Ali Ratib Daham – the owner and operator of the market – was also charged with SNAP and WIC trafficking, wire fraud, money laundering and theft of government funds. Abdulkareem Daham was an employee at Ahram Halal Market.

The indictment alleges that from about June 2011 to April 2016, the brothers engaged in the following activity:

► Allowed customers to exchange SNAP benefits and WIC checks for cash at a discounted rate

► Allowed SNAP benefits to be used to purchase ineligible goods or services or illegally pay off credit accounts at the market

More specifically, it alleges former store owner Ali Ratib Daham engaged in the following additional activity during that time period:

► Allowed customers to exchange SNAP benefits for cash or use their snap benefits to pay down credit accounts

► Allowed customers to redeem WIC coupons for cash

► Committed wire fraud by allowing a customer to use and EBT card containing SNAP benefits to obtain cash at a discounted rate

► Laundered proceeds of SNAP trafficking

► Stole about $39,000 in SNAP and MaineCare benefits by failing to report or update changes to his income and assets with the state Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS).

Both men face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the conspiracy charge, the indictment states.

In addition, former store owner Ali Ratib Daham faces the following sentences:

► Five years in prison on the WIC and SNAP trafficking charges

► Twenty years on each of the wire fraud and money laundering charges

► Up to 10 years on the theft charges

► Up to $250,000 fine on each count

"I am extremely grateful to MDHHS' investigative team for their incredible work on uncovering and prosecuting potential welfare fraud," MDHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew said in a written statement. "I am committed to maintaining this focus to ensure our limited taxpayer dollars are going toward those who truly need them."

"The collaboration between our Department and the FBI highlights the importance of working together to protect the integrity of our welfare system," Commissioner Mayher said. "I also appreciate the work done by the [FBI] that led to the indictment."

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the inspector general's office at the federal Agriculture Department, the IRS' Criminal Investigation Division and the MDHHS.

