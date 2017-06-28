Wessie found or just another big snake?

Southern Maine Animal Control Group member holds up the long reptile.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Is Wessie back? Or is it just another large snake slithering on the loose in Maine?

The Southern Maine Animal Control Group posted on their Facebook page that they were called to a home on High street where a resident had found a six-foot red tailed boa constrictor on Tuesday, June 27.

They are keeping the boa and hoping someone comes to claim the reptile at the Animal Welfare Society.

