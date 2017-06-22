Wells dad gets creative with school notes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man brutally attacked teenager in Rochester, New Hampshire
-
OPIOID EMERGENCY LAW
-
NOW: Funny bus notes
-
4-year-old's rendition of Moana
-
Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga
-
State Budget deadline gets closer
-
Pups saved from Mississippi kill shelter
-
Transgender Discrimination Study
-
Learning by living
-
Tropical Storm Cindy Williams
More Stories
-
Homeowner killed in blast had been experimenting…Jun 21, 2017, 9:16 p.m.
-
Quick response puts out building blaze in WestbrookJun 21, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Police: ‘Hands free' law could help with enforcementJun 22, 2017, 6:44 a.m.