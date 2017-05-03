Jordan's Snack Bar to close

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- After 35 years in business, the owners of an iconic Ellsworth restaurant is closed for good.. The well-known Jordan’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening again.

In a press release that was sent out to the media, the family writes, “It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that we let this wonderful community know that Jordan’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening for business.”

”Our love for this business of 35 years has been tested over the last seven years. Now, with the loss of another loved one, it has become too much to carry on with the quality and love that we have always tried to serve and give to our customers.” the release states.

In April the family posted on their Facebook page that they wanted to extend their deepest thanks to all of those who have helped them through the difficult time following the unexpected death of their family member 22-year-old Andrew Jordan.

”We now need time to heal our hearts and decide how to move forward.” the family said today.

Some people said on their Facebook page that when Jordan’s opened back up every year after being closed for the winter they knew that spring had arrived.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV