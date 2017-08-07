Welcome back to Maine, Mr. Goodell!

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell comes back to Vacationland, so does the wrath of a mystery Mainer....with a vengeance.

A "Patriots Pole" has popped up on the corner of Black Point Road and Route 1 in Scarborough, with 10 deflated footballs nailed to the sides and a hat tip to Barstool Sports, a popular sports blog founded in Boston with a disdain for the Commissioner.

The location is not a new one; deflated footballs were nailed to a telephone pole in the same spot back in February. It's also the road Goodell has to take to get to his summer home.

© 2017 WCSH-TV