Week without power plunges Jefferson into colonial times

Candles are burning low as residents of Jefferson wait for power to be restored after a week in the dark

JEFFERSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The town of Jefferson has a name that harkens back to colonial times. But after a week without power, residents are sick of living like colonists.

As of Sunday, seven days had passed since power went out during a major wind storm the previous Monday.

No lights were shining through the windows as NEWS CENTER visited several homes in the area. Residents showed us the laundry that was piling up beside useless washing machines. Another pile was also forming from all of the melted wax dripping off the candle that served as the living room's only source of light.

Residents told us they were trying to stay positive, but sometimes couldn't help snapping from the frustration.

