Wedding party from Maine is safe in the Dominican Republic

A man walks on a street covered in debris after hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin on September 8, 2017. Two days after Hurricane Irma swept over the eastern Caribbean some islands braced for Hurricane Jose this weekend. (Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (PRESS HERALD) - Members of a wedding party from Maine who were stranded on Sint Maarten in the Caribbean made it safely to the Dominican Republic on Saturday and were preparing for an evening flight to Toronto.

“It’s a big relief. We’re all very happy,” said Suzanne LeVasseur, whose daughter, Brittany LeVasseur, was among 19 members of a Bangor-area wedding party that traveled to the resort island last week for the wedding. “The party is good. Everybody is safe.”

