Weather causes an uptick in Christmas dinner preorders

Manager Ray Morse handles bone-in prime rib roast

One local butcher shop is seeing an uptick in preorders because of the forecast. Friday’s weather is already causing more people to head to the stores to avoid the last-minute lines.

Most popular selections for Christmas dinner at Great East Butcher Company in Scarborough

At Great East Butcher Company in Scarborough, the most popular orders are the bone-in prime rib-roast, boneless prime roast, and a tenderloin roast. Store Manager Ray Morse says many of his customers don’t think about the roast until Christmas Eve. He is urging people to preorder, but he is also prepared for those who may need food in a pinch.

“There is always going to be tons of people coming in who don’t preorder, said Morse Thursday. "As long as they don’t mind waiting 10-15 minutes for a roast. I do have some back-stock. We’ll make it happen for you. ”

Morse says most of his calls are to pick-up orders early to avoid the messy roads.

