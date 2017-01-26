'We saw legs sticking out from under it' kayaker rescued from frigid Piscataqua River

United States Coast Guard (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

KITTERY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A kayaker was rescued Thursday afternoon after capsizing near Wood Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua River, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

They say a good Samaritan on land saw the 34-year-old kayaker in the water, which was 43 degrees.

A Coast Guard rescue crew from Station Portsmouth Harbor rescued a kayaker Thursday afternoon near Wood Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua River after he capsized in the 43-degree water.

A motor lifeboat crew from Station Portsmouth Harbor was conducting training nearby and was able to locate the kayaker in five minutes.

"When we pulled up to the kayak we saw legs sticking out from under it," said Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Christensen. "He must have been breathing from a pocket of air in the kayak."

The Coast Guard says the unidentified kayaker was not wearing a life jacket at the time. He was treated for hypothermia and shock.



The functional survivability rate was less than two hours based on the water temperature and the clothing the man was wearing.

The New Hampshire Marine Patrol also responded to the call.

Copyright 2016 WCSH