We finally know why military helicopters have been flying low around the midcoast

Courtesy: Maine Mountain Media (Photo: Spencer Mendell, Maine Mountain Media LLC)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Have you seen low-lying military helicopters in the area over the last few weeks? You're not alone.

Many viewers reached out to NEWS CENTER asking what we knew. We continued to make several calls, but no one seemed to know what the helicopters were doing.

In a Facebook post, the Brunswick Police Department finally provided the answer. They say the Marines are up from North Carolina conducting cold weather training.

Courtesy: Maine Mountain Media (Photo: Maine Mountain Media)



Courtesy: Maine Mountain Media (Photo: Maine Mountain Media)



