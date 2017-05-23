'We Are Okay': Boston Rapper Who Opened for Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena Concert

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC Boston) — A Boston rap artist was the opening act at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England on Monday where at least 22 people were killed and about 50 were injured in an explosion.

Bianca Landrau, known as BIA and Perico Princess, tweeted that everyone she was on stage with was OK following the incident.

GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU 🙏🏾❤️

— B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 22, 2017

Praying for everyone tonight please gets home safe 🙏🏾😢 — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 23, 2017

The Boston area native, who graduated from Medford High School, is part of Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour, which began on Feb. 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Multiple U.S. officials say authorities suspect the incident was conducted by a suicide bomber.

Initial reports from the scene relayed to U.S. officials note that a number of the casualties may be from a stampede that occurred after the incident, NBC News reported.



