Waterville's 'Field of Dreams' is finallya finished reality

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - “If you build it, they will come.” This "Field of Dreams" quote may be corny, but in Waterville - it's a reality.

Saturday was opening day for the brand new Purnell Wrigley Field.

“It's almost like 'Phew, we did it. We actually did it.,” Ken Walsh says with relief. He is the CEO of the Alfond Youth Center and the mastermind behind the Purnell Field upgrade.

What was one just a very expensive dream - a miniature Wrigley Field replica - is now a reality.

Paired with mini Fenway park in Oakland, these two official MLB replica fields are meant to bring more life and business to Waterville.

“We had 90 kids signed up last year,” said Walsh. “This year we have 200. What does that say? That says it's doing the trick. You build it, they will come.”

Opening Day was a home run.

It was made even sweeter by warm weather, a visit from former Cubs and Red Sox pitcher Lee Smith, and a surprise monument unveiling for Fran Purnell, the inspiration behind the project.

“It just blew my mind,” said Purnell. He was surprised to see his face on a monument in front of the newly finished “Purnell Wrigley Field.”

Who could forget this one major detail? When the field was still just a dream, the Chicago Cubs hadn't won a World Series in 108 years.

“Magical. Magical. Who would ever have imagined?” said Walsh. “We've been talking about building a Wrigley Field since 2007. Who would have ever imagined that we start that process and the Cubs win the World Series?”

The historic World Series win will be forever remembered on the scoreboard in Waterville, which is locked in at the time 12:47 AM, the moment the Cubs clinched the series.

From those waiting to start their baseball careers to legends like Fran Purnell, it's obvious: the Waterville community is all about the love of the game.

“I think this [field] is where I'm going to be buried,” said local baseball legend Fran Purnell. “When it's time to go to that big baseball in the sky.”

