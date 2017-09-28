Waterville police seize $100K in drugs between two September busts

L-R: Toni Juliano, Ambrose Wan

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Waterville Police Department says between two related incidents in September it seized more than $100,000 in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators most recently executed a search warrant in Waterville. Officers stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterville Commons driven by Toni Juliano, 30 of Canaan, who had just dropped a passenger at Walmart.

Police said the passenger, Ambrose Wan, 32, of New York City, fled when officers attempted to detain him but was caught after a brief foot chase. Juliano was cooperative. Both were taken into custody.

After searching both Wan and Juliano, their vehicle and a local hotel room, detectives found nearly 283 grams of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, seven sublingual Suboxone strips, all valued at $45,000. An additional $38,000 was found in the hotel room.

Three weeks prior to Wednesday's seizure and arrests, Waterville police had discovered about 390 grams of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine at a separate local hotel.

Police said Juliano had been renting a room at the hotel and had failed to pay for another day, thus abandoning her property in the room. Tipped off by staff, officers discovered the more than ¾ pound of drugs Sept. 6.

Both drug seizures, which police said were directly associated with Juliano in the month of September alone, netted 672 grams of the three drugs, totaling more than $100,000 in street value.

Juliano was charged with three counts of Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, four counts of Class B unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs, Class B criminal conspiracy and two counts of Class D violation of conditions of release.

Wan was charged with three counts of Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, Class B criminal conspiracy, Class D possession of Schedule W drugs (Suboxone) and Class E operating without a license.

Juliano was on active conditions of release, so no bail was allowed.

Wan's bail was set at $150,000 single surety, with no cash allowed.

Both are scheduled to make court appearances Nov. 27 in Augusta.

Waterville Police Chief Massey praised the work of his detectives and highlighted the significant seizure as part of "the scourge that harms our community each day.

Deputy Chief Bonney praised the great teamwork of those involved and stressed the continued need for programs like Operation HOPE, which aims to treat individuals suffering from substance abuse disorder, ultimately reducing the demand for the hardcore drugs.

© 2017 WCSH-TV