Waterville Police asking for public's help in locating runaway teen

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Alexis West was last seen on May 26th around 2 PM.

According to the Waterville Police Department Facebook page, Alexis West is white, female, and approximately 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, maroon long sleeve shirt, black jeans and black VANS shoes while in the Summer Street area. Police believe she is trying to get to the Portland, Maine area.

Call the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700 If you have seen Alexis West or know of her whereabouts.

© 2017 WCSH-TV