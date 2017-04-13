BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Even if you're not from Biddeford, if you love Maine high school football, you've probably heard of Waterhouse Field. It's home to the Tigers, and is also the place where the top high school football players from all over the state meet annually to play in the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.

But not this year.



The Lobster Bowl will have to be held at another field this July because Waterhouse Field has been closed until further notice do to safety concerns. An independent study concluded the bleachers are in fair to poor condition and should not be used.

Officials say the problems here extend way beyond the bleachers, which came to Biddeford in used condition in the 1980's and 1990's. They say the lights need repairs, the locker rooms have issues, and the field itself needs to be addressed. All told, it may add up to millions of dollars that those who live here will have to decide if they want to pay.

Until then, there will be no spectating from the Waterhouse Field seats. The lacrosse teams that play there in spring will finish out their seasons at the University of New England.

There will be a meeting on May 1 to review that comprehensive field study that was done, and to discuss how to proceed.

