Water pipe bursts at Cinemagic in Saco

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Cinemagic movie theater in Saco was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a sprinkler pipe burst.

The pipe was located in the theater's entryway, according to the Saco Fire Department. When it broke, the building's fire alarm system was activated. People were told to leave and the building was closed. It reopened only a few hours after the event.

