Water main break shuts down Congress Street

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Crews closed parts of Congress Street to traffic as they worked to repair a water main break Sunday morning.

The break happened near 832 Congress Street, which is closed from Bramhall Street to Weymouth Street.

Michelle Clemmons of the Portland Water District says there was a break on a fire service line (i.e. sprinklers). Portland Glass is the only customer affected.

Clemmons says the road will reopen around 4 p.m.

