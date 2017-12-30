An excavator tears through Clark St. as crews investigate source of water main break

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland Water District is asking the driving public to avoid the intersection of Clark Street and Gray Street in Portland due to water main break. Crews used an excavator to tear part of the road open.

Water emerges from Clark St. as crews work on water main repairs

A slow water leak was visible coming from the road before crews began digging. The water has also left a thick layer of ice from the frigid temperatures. Workers on scene do not know how long the surrounding streets will be closed to traffic.

Portland Water disseminated the information on its social media accounts.

Water main break near - 92 Clark Street, Portland. Commuters urged to avoid the area. FMI and status updates, visit https://t.co/dY2GRx6GA0 Posted by Portland Water District on Saturday, December 30, 2017

This story will be updated.

