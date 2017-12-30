PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland Water District is asking the driving public to avoid the intersection of Clark Street and Gray Street in Portland due to water main break. Crews used an excavator to tear part of the road open.
A slow water leak was visible coming from the road before crews began digging. The water has also left a thick layer of ice from the frigid temperatures. Workers on scene do not know how long the surrounding streets will be closed to traffic.
Portland Water disseminated the information on its social media accounts.
This story will be updated.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs