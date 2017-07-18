WATCH: Sudden thunder interupts Rob and Peggy

WCSH
Ted Varipatis, WCSH 3:20 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - If you missed 207’s live show from the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville, then you missed a moment that our hosts Rob Caldwell and Peggy Keyser will never forget.

A loud and somewhat nasty thunderstorm rolled through Waterville, directly over both of them.

Luckily both were already under a tent, and other than a few frazzled nerves, no damage was done and as they say in show business, the show must go on!

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


