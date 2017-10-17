WATCH: Pickup goes down boat ramp into water after possible brake failure

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is alive after escaping from his pickup when it went down a boat ramp and plunged into the water Monday night, according to police.

They say just after 9 p.m., 66-year-old Bernard Schneider lost control of his car after a possible brake failure on Town Landing Road in Falmouth.

Schneider's car went down a hill, across a parking lot, then down a boat ramp. By the time first responders arrived, the car was completely submerged under 11 feet of water and out 100 feet into the water.

Schneider was able to escape without injury by lowering his driver's side window and swimming to the pier.

Police say no charges are pending.

