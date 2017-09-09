WATCH - MORNING REPORT Online

Monitor loop (Photo: WCSH)

(NEWS CENTER) -- NBC will have a special Hurricane Irma Today Show this Sunday morning, so NEWS CENTER will bring the MORNING REPORT online, to the mobile web and our mobile apps.

If you want to watch the Irma special, head on over to television on Channel 2 or Channel 6.

If you want the MORNING REPORT, click the video above, watch on our mobile apps or on our Facebook Pages.

