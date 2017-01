The Real UA Recovery Sleepwear Here https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/tb12 (Photo: The Real UA Recovery Sleepwear)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Tom Brady is featured in this spoof commercial for his new under Armour sleep-wear. He's featured wearing pajama tops and bottoms...Brady said sleep is a big part of his training and says it got him where he is today. The clothes are available on under Armour's website.

