WATCH: Debut teaser for 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King's 'It'

(NEWS CENTER) — Pennywise has returned, and judging from the debut teaser released Wednesday, It and its many forms have never been more terrifying.

Warner Bros.'s (New Line) "It" – which hits theaters Sept. 8 – is the first full-length feature film portrayal of Stephen King's 1986 classic horror novel. Though written more than a decade after "Carrie" and "'Salem's Lot," "It" is one of the Bangor native's most notable works, and was the best-selling book in the U.S. that year.

In a coincidence that can't be made up, the film will be released 27 years after the 1990 TV miniseries starring Tim Curry; that's the same period of time the horrifying, evil entity is said to awaken from the sewers of Derry to prey on children. Shockingly, producers did not plan that — the project has reportedly been active since 2009, and several bumps in the road have postponed anticipated completion dates.

We all float down here.

You'll float, too. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 30, 2017

King's work has been adapted numerous times, producing dozens of successful film and TV creations with scores of nominations and awards.

Check out the teaser below:

