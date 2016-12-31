Warming stations for Mainers without power

Maine (NEWS CENTER) - - A list of warming shelters that are currently open in Maine.

Currently Open: CLICK HERE FOR THE MOST UPDATED EMERGENCY SHELTER LIST

1. Cumberland County: Cumberland Town Hall: OPEN

Emergency Shelter

Cumberland Center, 290 Tuttle Road

The town hall council chambers will remain open through tonight as a warming station and to charge cell phones.

2. Cumberland County: North Yarmouth Fire Station: OPEN

Warming Center

North Yarmouth, 463 Walnut Hill Road

3. Kennebec County: Litchfield Fire Station: OPEN

Warming Center

Litchfield, 2400 Hallowell Road

Will be open until 11 p.m.

4. Litchfield Fire / Rescue Central Station

Warming center.

For additional information contact Chief Labbe at 215-5090 or Dep. Rescue Chief Tina Gowell at 485-5565.

5. Lincoln County: Alna Fire Department: OPEN

Warming Center

Alna, 1587 Alna Road

For residents of Alna, Jefferson and Whitefield. People may bring be able to cook while there. Open for as long as needed.



Please also take the time to check on neighbors.

Maine Emergency Management Agency (207) 624-4400

Go to: http://maine.gov/mema/ and then click on “Emergency Shelter Status: go to list” for updated warming shelter status.





Copyright 2016 WCSH