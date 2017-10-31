Warming centers take edge off chill for powerless

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After three days without power, the cold can begin to feel unbearable. But you don't need to suffer without heat.

Warming shelters are open in communities across the state. They offer a place to escape from the falling temperatures and maybe charge your electronic devices while you wait for electricity to be restored to your home.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF SHELTERS COMPILED BY THE MAINE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

More than 400,000 customers of Central Maine Power and Emera lost power in the immediate aftermath of the wind storm on Monday. Although line crews have begun to bring customers back online since the height of the outage, many tens of thousands are still waiting to hear the hum of their lights and heating system turning on.

© 2017 WCSH-TV