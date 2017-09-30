Warm weather impacts local Bar Harbor businesses

(Photo: Milliron, Emily)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Visitors to Bar Harbor are taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather by continuing to invest in local shops and businesses.

Three different cruise ships docked there on Saturday, letting off hundreds of passengers. Jeff Curtis is the local owner of Sherman's Book Store in Bar Harbor and says that his business has been thriving.

“It just gets better every year. Frankly Bar Harbor has been a growing economy for us," said Curtis. "Some years grow more than others But so far I have never seen a year that has gone behind the previous year.”

Curtis says that on days where cruise ships arrive he does two and a half times more business.

People also visited Acadia National Park on Saturday where entry to the park was free thanks to National Public Lands Day. People from all over came to take advantage and explore.

Christie Anastasia, the public affairs specialist with Acadia, says the park and Bar Harbor work closely together to make sure both benefit and provide great experiences for all of their out of town visitors.

“We are also a member of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce," said Anastasia. "So that we can continue to work together and have conversations so that days like today when folks are coming in on the cruise ships, or coming up to look at the fall colors, they will all just be waived through for a fee free day.”

As the weather begins to turn to Fall, business owners expect visitor traffic to increase in the future.

“I think it will continue to grow," said Curtis. "It gets harder obviously to continue to have increases when you are already doing very well.

© 2017 WCSH-TV