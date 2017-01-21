Warm weather helps some maple producers

NEWFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Some maple producers in Maine have begun tapping trees earlier than usual this winter due to the recent warm weather in order to maximize the amount of sap they can turn into product.

Ashley Gerry, owner of Maple Hill Sugar House in Newfield, said this was the first time in his 30 years of making maple syrup that he tapped trees as early as January.

"Things aren't frozen that deep at all so the sap's flowing quite well for being early," said Gerry. "There are no guarantees in the weather business or the farming business so you've got to take it when you can get it."

Gerry has about 2300 taps spanning 90 acres of land. He says they usually produce about 800 gallons of syrup in a year. He said not all producers start tapping so early in the season and that some will try to make up production later in the season.

"There have been a couple years past where we didn't make much syrup at all by Maple Weekend and it was tough so it's nice to have some in the bank anyways," said Gerry. "There's good sugar content in it and especially for January it 's surprisingly good and the color and the flavor seems to be exceptional, so it's great."

Gerry was once the president of the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association. He said that the crop across the state should be strong.

