Walking to help homeless veterans in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Dozens of people put on their walking shoes in Bangor to help homeless veterans.

V-A 2-K walk is annual walk put on by Veterans Affairs. The walk helps raise awareness of the different homeless programs the V-A offers, programs that give the vets the support they need.

Hugh Flye was one of those homeless veterans. With the help of V-A, Flye was able to find a place to live and get back on his feet.

“I didn't even know I was a little eligible for some of this help. There a lot of disabilities that are not apparent on the outside. There are a lot of folks out there that need some help. Hopefully, this bring up some awareness folks that need some help,” said Flye.

Similar events were held in Calais, Caribou, and Saco.

© 2017 WCSH-TV