Walk to end Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis walk (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The annual Portland Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis brought fighters of the disease and their supporters out to Payson Park Saturday morning to walk for a cure.

More than 20 teams and 400 people took part in walking the three miles around Back Bay. The event has gone on for more than 20 years and is part of a national campaign to fundraise through walks all over the country this weekend. Nationally, organizers hope to raise $40million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund research for treatments that might not otherwise be funded.

“I've had CF for 45 years,” said walker, Pam Sirois. “And the CF Foundation really supported me when I was a child, my parents got a lot of financial assistance from it for the medications that we couldn't afford. So, the CF Foundation's done wonderful things.”

Pam Sirois had a lung transplant last year and couldn't participate in the walk. Now that her body is accepting the lung, she is breathing 114 percent better and was excited to get out and show her support on Saturday.

