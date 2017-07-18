Waldoboro police on the lookout for bank robber

(Photo: File via NECN)

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—Police in Lincoln County are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. Waldoboro Police Chief Bill Labombarde said in a press release, at 2:30 pm on Monday, Waldoboro police officers responded to the Camden National Bank on Atlantic Hwy in Waldoboro for the report of a robbery. They were told by bank officials that a white male, approximately 6 ft. tall with a slender build, entered the bank wearing a dark colored nylon stocking and a large floppy hat. The man passed a note to the teller demanding money then he says the suspect left the bank on foot in an unknown direction of travel. Labombarde said no weapon was ever displayed. Detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a Maine State Police K-9 also assisted at the scene. Labombarde said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. If anyone who may have witnessed anything related this crime or who may have information regarding this is urged to contact Chief Bill Labombarde of the Waldoboro Police Department at (207)-832-4500 or by cellphone at (207)-380-9222.

