Waiter at Biddeford restaurant accused of sexually touching underage patrons in ladies' room

(Portland Press Herald) —Biddeford police say that a waiter at a Mexican restaurant served free liquor to underage college students in April before sexually touching the women, ages 19 and 20, in the ladie’s room of the restaurant.
Police Chief Roger Beaupre said in a statement Monday evening that Fernando Soriano-Verdis, 38, of Saco was arrested on two Class D misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of assault.
