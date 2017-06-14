VR arcade opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Rush Hour Gaming has expanded to include a virtual reality arcade.

"We are given a new way of gaming. You can enter the world of gaming through virtual reality" says co-owner Danielle Nelson.

Rush Hour Gaming has 4 Vive headset and selects of different games for all level of gamers.

"I would love to see my Nana come try out the Google earth. that be super cool" says Nelson

Rush Hour Gaming also offers two Escape Rooms and Golf Simulation.

