Voters to decide on school budgets Tuesday

Portland Press Herald , WCSH 7:44 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

(PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) -- Mainers across the state will vote Tuesday on education spending for the next 12 months.

Some local budget proposals would add new teachers and staff. Others would force layoffs. And nearly all would mean larger tax property bills.

But one common factor in every budget proposal is a lack of certainty about state funding. That’s because the Maine Legislature has yet to decide on how much education funding will be made available in the next two-year state budget, and how those dollars will be distributed.

