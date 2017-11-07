Voters say no to Lewiston/Auburn merger

A proposed merger of Lewiston and Auburn has been rejected by residents.



Supporters said that combining two cities separated by the Androscoggin River into a single municipality with nearly 60,000 residents and the state's largest school system would save money.



Auburn voters rejected it. Lewiston votes were still being tabulated.



But the proposal needed majorities in both cities.



Residents, like their city leaders, were divided. Lewiston Mayor Robert Macdonald supported a merger, but Auburn Mayor Jonathan Labonte was opposed. Both are Republicans.



Such mergers are rare. The last time it happened was in 1922 when residents in Dover and Foxcroft voted to merge to create the town of Dover-Foxcroft.

© 2017 Associated Press