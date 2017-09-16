Volunteers to clean up heaps of trash from Maine's coast

(Photo: Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Volunteers are set to clear Maine's coastal shoreline and waterways of trash.



The week-long Coastal Cleanup begins Saturday across the state at sites including East End Beach in Portland and Warren Island State Park in Islesboro.



Last year, 1,186 volunteers collected 19,674 pounds of trash from 74.8 miles of Maine coastline.



The event is part of an International Coastal Cleanup effort. The nonprofit Ocean Conservancy records what volunteers collect and uses the data for the international ocean trash index.



The group says the goal is making sure that coastal waters and habitats remain healthy and trash-free.

