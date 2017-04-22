Volunteers clean up on April Stools Day, search for coveted Golden Turd

Cole Vitalius shows off the Golden Turd he found. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Groups of Mainers celebrated Earth Day Saturday morning with a little humor- by taking part in the 25th annual April Stools Day.

Residents joined in on the community effort in South Portland, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, and Portland. Volunteers cleaned up trash, refuse, and dog waste from local parks and beaches, and a few lucky participants even had the chance to find several hidden "Golden Turds" which won them a prize. But organizers say it's all about taking care of the hometowns and cities they love.

"We are so lucky to live in a beautiful place," said Sam Sherry, a member of the Southern Maine Landlords Association cleaning up East End Beach. "We are so lucky to live in a unique place, and everybody needs to take their turn to help out."

One boy was able to find one of the highly sought after gold "nuggets."

"I found the Golden Turd!" said eight-year-old Cole Vitalius. He went on to explain why he believes April Stools Day is important. "I think it's really good that we have April Stools Day because it's really good to clean our environment."

Organizers of April Stools day say it's the humor that draws the volunteers out, but the good deed that gets them to come back every year.

© 2017 WCSH-TV