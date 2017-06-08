Volunteer who helepd feed South Portland's hungry stepping down

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A local woman was recently recognized for her tireless work helping feed the hungry.

Both the Maine Legislature and the South Portland City Council took the time to honor Sybil Riemensnider.

After helping to start the South Portland Food Cupboard, she has spent the past two decades volunteering as its executive director.

“People shouldn’t go hungry. So we did something about it. All of us”, she said.

On Thursday mornings you’ll find Riemensnider making the rounds inside the South Portland Food Cupboard. But that will soon be ending. After 20-years here Sybil is hanging up her apron.

“Time was right for me, I’m not going to tell you how old I am. That was a clue. I’m tired”, she said.

When her husband passed away, she threw her heart and soul into this place and never received a dime in return.

“This has gotten very big. I think we’re one of the biggest in Cumberland County, but we give a lot of food and a lot of good food”, she said.

In her retirement, Sybil wanted to do something to help people. She knew starting up a food pantry would be a big challenge, but she did it on her own terms.

“No one told me what to do. No one said I couldn’t do it the way I wanted to do it. And it worked”, she said.

As she gets ready to walk out the door for the last time, she takes with her the kind of satisfaction money can’t buy.

“I think the gratitude of people. You know 20-years, a lot of them know who I am and they’re coming up now and saying thank-you and that is very special”, she said.

© 2017 WCSH-TV