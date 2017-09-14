Vigil honors Rockport woman killed in quadruple homicide

Police officers keep watch on the property in Groton, Mass. where Orion Krause of Rockport, Maine is accused to have killed four people (Photo: NBC Boston)

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) - A vigil is being held in Maine to honor a woman whose son is charged with killing her and three others.



The candlelight vigil for 60-year-old Elizabeth Krause will take place Thursday evening in Rockport, where she and her 22-year-old Orion Krause, lived.



Elizabeth Krause, known by her nickname Buffy, was bludgeoned to death in Groton, Massachusetts, along with her parents, 85-year-old Elizabeth Lackey and 89-year-old Frank Lackey III, and their caregiver, 68-year-old Bertha Mae Parker.

Orion Krause of Rockport, Maine appears in court on charges that he bludgeoned four people to death in Groton, Mass. (Photo: NECN)

Orion Krause, who's charged in the killings, is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital pending a competency hearing.



The Krause family issued a statement expressing condolences to Parker's family, thanking people in Rockport and Groton for support, and asking for privacy.

