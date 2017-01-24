WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 674 closing alerts
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

VIDEO: "Sleet pings, freezing rain clings."

Ice Accumulation

WCSH 6:36 AM. EST January 24, 2017

Todd shows us the mixed precipitation already accumulating early Tuesday morning. As Jessica Conley says, "sleet pings, freezing rain clings."

Send us your pictures and videos online using #STORMCENTERnow.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories