Video on YouTube claims to show large shark off Scarborough beach

A YouTube video posted Monday appears to show a very large shark off the coast of Maine. The text posted with the video says it was taken off Higgins Beach in Scarborough, although it doesn’t say how far from shore and there is nothing in the video to confirm the location.

The video – which has a number of profanities by the narrator – was taken from a small boat and features running commentary about the creature. Commenters on the video indicate they think it is a great white shark, a species rarely seen in Maine waters.

Read the full story from the Portland Press Herald.

