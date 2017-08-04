Victim of drunk driving crash keeps smiling

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Jonathan Menard says it was a typical Saturday before his life would change dramatically. "It was just another day at Walmart working," says Menard.

Menard was riding his bike home from his job at Walmart in Brunswick when police say a drunk driver hit him and then drove off. "I don't remember anything. I don't remember leaving work that night and i don't even remember getting hit by the car," he says, "I woke up here a couple days later in the ICU and confused."

Menard is now out of the Intensive Care Unit at Maine Medical Center, nursing deep gashes on his head, along with road rash and bruises all over his body.

Despite his injuries, Menard is grateful for the outpouring of love and that's what keeps him smiling. "I've had tons of support from literally everyone." That support, he believes, will help during his long road to recovery. "No matter what, even though you're in this situation, you don't want to give up."

A friend donated a new bike to Menard. Friends and family are also raising money to help out with Menard's hospital bills and living expenses while he's out of work.

Brunswick police arrested Kristin Phillips and charged her with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She's due in court in mid-September.

