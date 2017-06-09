Veto upheld for bill to release $15M senior housing bonds

Augusta (Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine House has failed to override the governor's veto of a bill aimed at forcing him to release $15 million in bonds for senior citizen housing that voters approved two years ago.



The Maine House vote on Thursday was 89-58, short of the two-thirds necessary to overturn the veto. That followed a Maine Senate vote a day earlier to override the veto.



Republican Sen. Roger Katz's bill would have removed the state requirement that the state treasurer issues the housing bonds under the governor's direction.



Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon criticized Republican Gov. Paul LePage for blocking "shovel-ready" jobs that could help seniors.



LePage contends the bond proposal would've enriched a few individuals. The voter-approved bonds will expire in five years if the governor does not act.





