Veterans of D-Day tell their stories

Reinforcements disembarking from a landing barge at Normandy during the Allied Invasion of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944 (Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The world has changed a lot in 73 years, but the heroism of the veterans who fought on D-Day remains timeless.

The invasion that turned the tide of World War II in the Allies favor was launched on June 6, 1944.

Of the many Mainers who fought their way across the beaches of Normandy, not many are left today. And as more of them pass away, the importance of preserving their memories only grows.

NEWS CENTER has shared many of their stories over the years. The video attached to this article came from one of the many ceremonies across Maine to mark the 50th anniversary of D-Day in 1994.

© 2017 WCSH-TV