Veteran from Maine tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times: N.C. authorities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (NEWS CENTER) — A veteran from Maine who now lives in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while an active duty serviceman filmed it.

That soldier, her boyfriend, is also accused of conspiring in the alleged animal cruelty, which resulted in the shooting death of the woman's medical service dog.

According to police documents, 23-year-old Marinna Rollins listed herself as a U.S. citizen from Portland, Maine, Sgt. Sean Swain of the North Carolina Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Rollins' boyfriend, 25-year-old Jarren Heng, is from Nebraska.

Police documents describe a horrific scene. According to the warrant, Rollins and Heng between April 16-17 took their dog Cumboui, a gray and white male pitt bull, out to an unknown wooded area, tied him to a tree and shot him in the head with a rifle. Both suspects are accused of shooting the dog five times. Rollins then allegedly dragged the dog to a shallow grave.

Prior to the shooting, the documents claim Rollins posted her on Facebook page, writing that she was "sad that her dog had to go to a happier place," with a picture of Cumboui. She is also accused of sending text messages confessing to shooting her dog.

Cumboui belonged to Rollins and was her emotional support dog, the sheriff's office told NBC sister station WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rollins is suffering from PTSD and other emotional issues, authorities said. Court documents obtained by The Associated Press said Rollins received medical retirement from the military.

Former Pvt. Rollins can be seen in the video below sending a 2014 holiday greeting to Windham Hill, Maine, from Camp Casey in Dongducheon, South Korea.

