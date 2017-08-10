Vet farm says they were cheated out of thousands from car show

(Photo: NEWS CENTER + Event Logo)

GILSUM, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — A nonprofit organization in New Hampshire that helps vets rebuild their lives says it was scammed out of thousands of dollars following a charity car shot in California.

The DV Farm was supposed to receive all the money raised from a "Vehicles for Vets" car show held four months ago in Sacramento, California. The show was organized by two local car clubs and raised more than $4,000.

The money was collected by an event promoter, Sherie Brooks of Basketcase Events. Mike and Martha Rivers, who run the working farm, said in May they got an email from Brooks telling them she planned to send them the money. It never arrived.

Members of the car club filed a police report and the incident is currently under investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. The couple said they were counting on the money to keep the farm running.

"This isn't the first time that our organization has been used to raise money using our name, brand and logo and not get the money," Mike Rivers said.

The two car clubs that helped organize the event but did not collect the money have started a GoFundMe page to help recoup the money for DV Farm — so far, more than $2,100 has been raised.

