Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?

QUESTION:

Will Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?

ANSWER:

No, this is false.

SOURCES:

Hershey Company Senior Communications Manager, Anna Lingeris

PROCESS:

An article from breakingnews365.net on September 14, is causing chocolate lovers to panic.

The article claims Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups announced on September 8 in a press conference that they will be removing the popular chocolate from shelves October 2017.

The post has since received 67,960 shares and comments leaving many people questioning if this true or not.

Verify researchers contacted Hershey’s, the owner of Reese’s and they confirmed this story is completed false.

Communication Manager Anna Lingeris told WUSA9, “Suffice to say, the story is not true. So, you may get urgent phone calls, text messages, tweets and more from panicked friends and family members looking for “straight from the source” answers. Rest assured, the only people removing Reese’s products from shelves are consumers, who are taking them home to eat.”

Lingeris also said Reese’s is not only Hershey’s #1 selling chocolate bar – they are the category leader, the number #1 chocolate brand and the iconic Reese’s two-cup is the #1 selling chocolate item.

Under the about section on breakingnews365.net, the site is described as: An entertainment website, news are created by users. These are humorous news, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information.

The site also gives anyone the capability to write an article, by creating a “fake title, addinany description to the story and then uploading an image from Google.

However the website does state that bullying, racist, homophobic or pornographic jokes are prohibited and should be reported.

% INLINE %

© 2017 WUSA-TV