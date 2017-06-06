Verify: Can you text for free food?

Text "Food" to 877-877 (Photo: No Kid Hungry)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maybe you've seen a message floating around Facebook reading in part, "If you have a school-aged child in need of breakfast or lunch this summer, simply text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877877."

No Kid Hungry is behind the message. The campaign to end hunger in children started the texting option in 2013, says Derrick Lambert, a summer meals program expert with No Kid Hungry.

"It was really about making sure children have access to food they need every day of the year," said Lambert. "That means focusing on breakfast, afterschool meals, and summer meals."

We tried typing in different zip codes in Maine, with no location in return; Lambert says that's because most schools here are still in session and summer meal programs haven't started up yet.

You can find more information here.

