Verify: Are HIV infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?

QUESTION:

Are HIV-infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?

ANSWER:

We can verify one man in California claimed this happened to him and Moreno Valley police are investigating it. However, there are other reports on social media about hypodermic needles that are not true.

SOURCES:

Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Cali.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Snopes.com

PROCESS:

We found a May 25 news report about a man named Jose Medina who claimed he was stuck with a needle in Moreno Valley, California and he made a police report about it.

So why do people think his story is a hoax?

The claim isn't new. It started back with an email chain in 2000. It was quickly dismissed as a hoax.

The story resurfaced in 2013 on Facebook. Again, it was dismissed as a hoax.

Medina's daughter wrote a Facebook post saying her father's lab work came back negative for HIV, but follow-up tests will be done.

Bottom line, don't believe anything you read unless you trust the source.

In Medina's case, the police are involved and local news stations are reporting his claim.

